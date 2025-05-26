CARD91 Transforms Digital Payments with Full-Stack UPI Solution Launch

CARD91 has unveiled its Full-Stack UPI Acquiring Solution, designed to significantly enhance merchant and corporate payment collections. As UPI reaches over 18 billion monthly transactions, the new solution addresses the current ecosystem's shortcomings by offering a scalable and regulatory-compliant infrastructure.

The solution boasts key features such as seamless DIY merchant onboarding with AI-powered fraud checks, instant VPA creation, comprehensive transaction lifecycle management, and advanced reporting capabilities. CARD91's platform is tailored to the needs of issuers, ensuring reliable and smooth operations with advanced API-first architecture.

CEO Ajay Pandey expressed enthusiasm for TRANSFORMING India's UPI acquiring landscape, focusing on empowering both micro-merchants and corporate entities. As CARD91 continues to strengthen India's digital payments infrastructure, the solution promises speed, simplicity, and scale, enhancing the capabilities of ecosystem players in the dynamic digital payments environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)