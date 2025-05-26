Left Menu

CARD91 Transforms Digital Payments with Full-Stack UPI Solution Launch

CARD91 has launched a Full-Stack UPI Acquiring Solution to improve merchant and corporate payment collections. With over 18 billion monthly UPI transactions, CARD91 addresses ecosystem gaps with a scalable, seamless, and regulatory-compliant system, enhancing fraud checks and ensuring reliable API integrations for a future-ready digital payments infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:45 IST
CARD91 Transforms Digital Payments with Full-Stack UPI Solution Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CARD91 has unveiled its Full-Stack UPI Acquiring Solution, designed to significantly enhance merchant and corporate payment collections. As UPI reaches over 18 billion monthly transactions, the new solution addresses the current ecosystem's shortcomings by offering a scalable and regulatory-compliant infrastructure.

The solution boasts key features such as seamless DIY merchant onboarding with AI-powered fraud checks, instant VPA creation, comprehensive transaction lifecycle management, and advanced reporting capabilities. CARD91's platform is tailored to the needs of issuers, ensuring reliable and smooth operations with advanced API-first architecture.

CEO Ajay Pandey expressed enthusiasm for TRANSFORMING India's UPI acquiring landscape, focusing on empowering both micro-merchants and corporate entities. As CARD91 continues to strengthen India's digital payments infrastructure, the solution promises speed, simplicity, and scale, enhancing the capabilities of ecosystem players in the dynamic digital payments environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025