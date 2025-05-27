Indian Army and Assam Rifles Intensify Operations in Manipur, Seize Arms and Apprehend Insurgents

In a concerted crackdown effort, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, with support from Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, launched targeted operations across Manipur's districts including Kangpokpi, Senapati, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal from May 19 to May 25, 2025.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, these precise intelligence-based operations led to the apprehension of 13 insurgents from various militant groups operating in the region's hill and valley areas. The operations also yielded a substantial cache of arms and ammunition. On May 19, a raid in Imphal West's Phayeng area recovered a 7.62 mm Self-Loading Rifle, a .303 rifle, three 9mm pistols, and other military-grade equipment.

Further operations on May 20 in Kangpokpi uncovered 14 more weapons, including a Self-Loading Rifle, a double-barrel shotgun, and improvised mortars. Another raid on May 24 in Senapati retrieved additional arms. The apprehended individuals and confiscated materials have been turned over to Manipur Police for legal proceedings, as stated by Defence officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)