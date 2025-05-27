Left Menu

Indian Army and Assam Rifles Intensify Operations in Manipur, Seize Arms and Apprehend Insurgents

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in collaboration with multiple security agencies, conducted targeted operations in Manipur, resulting in 13 insurgent apprehensions and significant arms recovery. The actions underscore a strong commitment to regional peace and security, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:09 IST
Indian Army and Assam Rifles Intensify Operations in Manipur, Seize Arms and Apprehend Insurgents
Security forces recovered arms and ammunition during coordinated operations in Manipur (Photo/Defence PRO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted crackdown effort, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, with support from Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, launched targeted operations across Manipur's districts including Kangpokpi, Senapati, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal from May 19 to May 25, 2025.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, these precise intelligence-based operations led to the apprehension of 13 insurgents from various militant groups operating in the region's hill and valley areas. The operations also yielded a substantial cache of arms and ammunition. On May 19, a raid in Imphal West's Phayeng area recovered a 7.62 mm Self-Loading Rifle, a .303 rifle, three 9mm pistols, and other military-grade equipment.

Further operations on May 20 in Kangpokpi uncovered 14 more weapons, including a Self-Loading Rifle, a double-barrel shotgun, and improvised mortars. Another raid on May 24 in Senapati retrieved additional arms. The apprehended individuals and confiscated materials have been turned over to Manipur Police for legal proceedings, as stated by Defence officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025