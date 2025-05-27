Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions, Pakistan's Power Dynamics Shift Towards Military

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, former Indian Ambassador Veena Sikri stated on Tuesday that Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif lacks genuine decision-making power. According to Sikri, the true authority resides with Pakistan's military leadership, particularly its Army Chief, General Asim Munir, now considered the de facto power center.

Her comments align with India's recent Operation Sindoor, which reportedly dismantled several terror camps across the border. In a contentious move, Pakistan's military announced intentions to restore these camps, offering Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of terrorists killed during the operation, allegedly financed by recent IMF funding.

Speaking in Bhuj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's stance against negotiating with Pakistan amid ongoing terrorism, stating, "Give up terrorism." Modi asserted that no talks or trade could progress unless Pakistan ends its support for terrorism. Former Ambassador Sikri further urged Pakistan to face regional realities and consider the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India.