Left Menu

Neel Kashkari on Navigating Tariff-Induced Economic Challenges

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari advocates for maintaining current interest rates amidst ongoing tariff challenges. He warns against underestimating supply shocks from tariffs in economic decision-making. Kashkari emphasizes adapting policy judgment over static rules to manage uncertainties in trade policy impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:31 IST
Neel Kashkari on Navigating Tariff-Induced Economic Challenges

Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, has called for the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady amidst the uncertainties posed by tariffs on inflation.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Bank of Japan, Kashkari highlighted the ongoing debate within the Federal Reserve over the approach to handling the inflationary pressures of tariffs, indicating his stance against ignoring their potentially lingering effects.

He stressed the importance of utilizing judgment rather than rigid policy frameworks in navigating the economic disruptions caused by trade policies, citing the need for careful analysis in periods of significant economic shocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025