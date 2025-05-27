Neel Kashkari on Navigating Tariff-Induced Economic Challenges

Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, has called for the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady amidst the uncertainties posed by tariffs on inflation.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Bank of Japan, Kashkari highlighted the ongoing debate within the Federal Reserve over the approach to handling the inflationary pressures of tariffs, indicating his stance against ignoring their potentially lingering effects.

He stressed the importance of utilizing judgment rather than rigid policy frameworks in navigating the economic disruptions caused by trade policies, citing the need for careful analysis in periods of significant economic shocks.

