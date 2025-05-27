AI Revolution in Education: Bridging Innovation and Inclusivity

In a significant initiative towards democratizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) within India's educational landscape, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada articulated a forward-thinking vision at the 'Padh AI: Conclave on AI in Education'. The event, hosted by the Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), spotlighted the government's agenda to universalize AI benefits, promoting it as a tool for national progress.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Prasada echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to 'AI for all', aiming to make AI resources accessible beyond elite circles. The focus is on ensuring cost-effective access to essential technology like GPUs to spur innovation and support grassroots-level ideation. Prasada further commended CPRG's global engagement and impact, underscored by its active participation in international AI forums.

The conclave also featured Delhi's Minister of Education, Ashish Sood, underscoring Delhi's dedication to using AI for democratizing education. He stressed the importance of AI in supporting rather than replacing human roles in classrooms, highlighting a need for personal, adaptable learning environments. Discussions also extended to innovative educational models, spotlighted by leaders like Madan Mohan Tripathi and Charu Malhotra, who delved into AI's role in fostering safe and inclusive educational spaces.