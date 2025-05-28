Left Menu

Controversy Over Michigan Coal Plant's Extended Operation

The US Energy Department has ordered the JH Campbell coal-fired power plant in Michigan to remain operational until at least late August, citing potential electricity shortages. State regulators oppose the decision. The plant's planned closure aligns with Consumers Energy's shift to cleaner energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 28-05-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 02:08 IST
The US Energy Department has mandated the continued operation of a Michigan coal-fired power plant, JH Campbell, through late August due to potential electrical shortages. This decision responds to concerns about elevated risks during extreme weather. The closure, initially scheduled for May 31, will be postponed.

State regulators voiced opposition, highlighting Michigan's energy surplus. Dan Scripps, Michigan Public Service Commission Chair, emphasized the absence of an energy emergency, stating, "there is no existing energy emergency in either Michigan or MISO," referring to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator managing electricity in 15 US states and Manitoba, Canada.

Sierra Club criticized the order, labeling coal as outdated and harmful, while Consumers Energy acknowledged the compliance requirement. The plant, opened in 1962, is part of a broad transition to cleaner energy, aiming to retire the facility for environmental and health considerations by August 21.

