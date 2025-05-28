Global Market Surge Amid Easing Trade Tensions

Global markets experienced a boost on Tuesday when easing trade tensions outweighed apprehensions about U.S. Treasury yields. U.S. President Donald Trump halted a potential tariff imposition on European goods, offering relief to investors.

Data released on Tuesday revealed a rebound in U.S. consumer confidence after months of decline, contributing to the truce between Washington and Beijing. This led to rallying U.S. indexes, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq growing over 2% following Monday's holiday. European and UK shares also saw positive movement.

Despite the optimism, concerns lingered regarding bond yields and oil prices. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yields marked a significant drop, while oil prices experienced pressure as potential OPEC+ output increases loomed. As U.S. dollar strengthened, gold prices fell, reflecting market adjustments in response to the evolving economic landscape.