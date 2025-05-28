Left Menu

ACME Solar's Wind Power Milestone in Gujarat

ACME Solar Holdings has officially launched the first phase of its 50 MW wind power initiative in Shapar, Gujarat, enhancing its total operational capacity to 2,731.4 MW. This development is part of a larger project financed by Power Finance Corporation, deploying Envision turbines, aiming for sustainable energy distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ACME Solar Holdings marked a significant step in renewable energy by commissioning 26.4 MW of its maiden 50 MW wind power project in Shapar, Gujarat. This initiative elevates the company's operational capacity to 2,731.4 MW from the previous 2,705 MW.

The wind project, part of the broader 50 MW ACME Pokhran initiative, is funded through Power Finance Corporation and constructed via in-house EPC, utilizing Envision 3.3 MW turbines. Energy produced is consolidated at a 33/220 kV station for distribution to the Shapar sub-station.

ACME Solar's growth strategy includes a contract agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. to sell the generated power over 25 years. The company, with a portfolio spanning 6,970 MW, continues to innovate in renewable energy solutions.

