Andhra Pradesh Targets 3 Lakh Rooftop Solar Connections by 2025

Andhra Pradesh aims to install three lakh rooftop solar connections by June 2025 under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. The initiative targets SC/ST and Backward Class families, providing subsidies and free installations to boost clean energy access. Progress will be closely monitored through weekly reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Andhra Pradesh is setting its sights on a significant milestone in renewable energy with an initiative to provide three lakh rooftop solar connections by June 2025. This effort is part of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which seeks to enhance the state's solar capacity with an impressive budget of over Rs 75,000 crore by 2026-27.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, also the special chief secretary for energy, emphasized the scheme's impact on clean energy access for households across the state. The plan includes free installations for SC/ST families and substantial subsidies for Backward Class households. The chief secretary highlighted the importance of strategic collaboration among Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) and the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) to achieve this ambitious target.

The state has already seen enthusiastic public response, with over 12 lakh applications registered across various power distribution companies. To ensure the scheme's successful execution, Vijayanand has called for regular progress assessments and detailed action plans, along with developing model solar villages and coordinating financial support through banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

