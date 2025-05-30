Rays Power Infra Achieves Financial Landmark with 29% Revenue Surge

Rays Power Infra Limited, a major player in solar solutions, has reported a noteworthy financial feat by hitting ₹1350 crore in revenue for the fiscal year 2024-25. This marks a 29% increase from ₹1049 crore in FY24.

The company's surge in revenue is largely credited to its successful execution of large-scale solar and infrastructure ventures, as well as the expansion of operations and strategic collaborations across India and key international markets.

According to Mr. Ketan Mehta, Managing Director of Rays Power Infra Limited, reaching the ₹1350 crore revenue is not merely a financial accomplishment but also a validation of the company's strategic vision and execution capabilities, aligning with global renewable energy objectives.