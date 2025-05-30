Left Menu

Rays Power Infra Achieves Financial Landmark with 29% Revenue Surge

Rays Power Infra Limited has announced a significant financial milestone, achieving a remarkable revenue of ₹1350 crore for FY 2024-25, marking a 29% growth from the previous year. This success is driven by effective execution of solar projects, expanded operations, and strategic alliances, both domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:33 IST
Rays Power Infra Achieves Financial Landmark with 29% Revenue Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rays Power Infra Limited, a major player in solar solutions, has reported a noteworthy financial feat by hitting ₹1350 crore in revenue for the fiscal year 2024-25. This marks a 29% increase from ₹1049 crore in FY24.

The company's surge in revenue is largely credited to its successful execution of large-scale solar and infrastructure ventures, as well as the expansion of operations and strategic collaborations across India and key international markets.

According to Mr. Ketan Mehta, Managing Director of Rays Power Infra Limited, reaching the ₹1350 crore revenue is not merely a financial accomplishment but also a validation of the company's strategic vision and execution capabilities, aligning with global renewable energy objectives.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025