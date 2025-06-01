Left Menu

Tragic Quarry Collapse in West Java Sparks Ongoing Search

Indonesian rescue teams are searching for eight people trapped after a rock collapse at a West Java quarry, which has claimed 17 lives. Authorities highlight safety standard violations at the site, prone to landslides. Investigations are underway to determine the collapse's cause and assess future risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 01-06-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 09:23 IST
Tragic Quarry Collapse in West Java Sparks Ongoing Search
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian authorities are set to resume search operations on Sunday for eight individuals feared trapped following a rock collapse at a West Java quarry. The disaster has resulted in 17 confirmed fatalities and six injuries, according to Basarnas, the national search and rescue agency.

The death toll remains provisional as communicated by victims' families, Basarnas reported late Saturday. West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi criticized the quarry's failing safety standards in an Instagram post, pointing to the dangers amidst such operations.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry announced plans to investigate the disaster's causes. The ministry will scrutinize soil movement in Cirebon, particularly during above-normal precipitation periods, as steep cliff slopes pose further landslide threats, according to Geological Agency Chief Muhammad Wafid.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025