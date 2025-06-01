Tragic Quarry Collapse in West Java Sparks Ongoing Search

Indonesian authorities are set to resume search operations on Sunday for eight individuals feared trapped following a rock collapse at a West Java quarry. The disaster has resulted in 17 confirmed fatalities and six injuries, according to Basarnas, the national search and rescue agency.

The death toll remains provisional as communicated by victims' families, Basarnas reported late Saturday. West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi criticized the quarry's failing safety standards in an Instagram post, pointing to the dangers amidst such operations.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry announced plans to investigate the disaster's causes. The ministry will scrutinize soil movement in Cirebon, particularly during above-normal precipitation periods, as steep cliff slopes pose further landslide threats, according to Geological Agency Chief Muhammad Wafid.