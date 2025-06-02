China-U.S. Tariff Tensions Sink Hong Kong Stocks

Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong fell to nearly a one-month low as renewed trade tensions between the United States and China weighed on market sentiment.

The downturn follows President Donald Trump's recent accusations against Beijing, which were swiftly countered by China's Commerce Ministry, labeling his claims as 'groundless' and vowing to defend China's interests.

Consequently, major indices slipped with the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropping 0.9% to a low not seen since May 6. Various sectors, including technology and property, recorded losses, with New World Development and major carmakers among the biggest losers.