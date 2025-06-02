Left Menu

China-U.S. Tariff Tensions Sink Hong Kong Stocks

Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks fell close to a one-month low amid renewed U.S.-China tariff tensions. Accusations from President Trump and a response from China's Commerce Ministry have stirred market reactions. The Hang Seng indices experienced declines, with sectors including technology and property significantly affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:16 IST
China-U.S. Tariff Tensions Sink Hong Kong Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong fell to nearly a one-month low as renewed trade tensions between the United States and China weighed on market sentiment.

The downturn follows President Donald Trump's recent accusations against Beijing, which were swiftly countered by China's Commerce Ministry, labeling his claims as 'groundless' and vowing to defend China's interests.

Consequently, major indices slipped with the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropping 0.9% to a low not seen since May 6. Various sectors, including technology and property, recorded losses, with New World Development and major carmakers among the biggest losers.

