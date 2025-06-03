Left Menu

Manipur's Ranita Devi leads a quiet revolution through SMILE

Manipur's Ranita Devi leads a quiet revolution through SMILE
Image Credit: ANI
In a quiet corner of Brahmapur Nahabam Bamon Leikai in Imphal East, 40-year-old Hanjabam Ongbi Ranita Devi is leading a grassroots revolution through her food processing unit, SMILE BOA. With a mission to empower local women and transform seasonal fruits into market-ready products, Ranita is redefining entrepreneurship in Manipur.

Her venture began with humble beginnings and no prior experience in food processing. It was after attending a month-long training organised by the District Industries Centre, Imphal East, that Ranita discovered her passion. Motivated by the training, she launched her first product, dehydrated Chinese chives, which became a local favourite.

Today, SMILE produces over 80 varieties of dehydrated vegetables and fruit candies made from wild apple, amla, lemon, and olives sourced largely from the hill areas. Most of the raw materials are brought in by tribal women from surrounding districts, giving them a steady income and strengthening local supply chains. "We aim to create value from what nature already offers us in abundance," said Ranita.

Before launching SMILE, Ranita and her husband, Hanjabam Surjit Kumar Sharma, had run a successful skills training institute at Keishampat, training over 4,000 students in fashion technology, potloi making, and beauty services. However, when her husband was diagnosed with pancreatitis, they shifted operations to their homestead and reimagined their future.

Today, SMILE employs eight women who are responsible for washing, slicing, and packaging. Workers earn between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 monthly, helping them contribute to their household income. "Our products are marketed both online and offline, and we're working to expand our reach across Northeast India," Ranita said.

Through sheer perseverance and community focus, Ranita's SMILE stands as a symbol of resilience, turning local abundance into opportunity while uplifting women and showcasing Manipur's rich biodiversity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

