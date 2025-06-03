Left Menu

ADB Approves $800 Million Package to Boost Pakistan's Economic Reforms

The Asian Development Bank has approved an $800 million package for Pakistan aimed at bolstering fiscal sustainability and public financial management. The package includes a $300 million policy-based loan and a $500 million programme-based guarantee, which supports tax reforms, digitalisation, and private sector development for economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:46 IST
ADB Approves $800 Million Package to Boost Pakistan's Economic Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned an $800 million financial package for Pakistan, as part of efforts to enhance fiscal sustainability and public financial management. The announcement was made by Khurram Schehzad, an advisor to the finance minister, who shared the development via social media on Tuesday.

This lucrative package comprises a $300 million policy-based loan (PBL) and a $500 million programme-based guarantee (PBG). The money is intended to support the Pakistani government's commitment to further policy and institutional reforms, especially within the realm of tax policy, administration, and compliance.

ADB's country director for Pakistan, Emma Fan, emphasized the significance of the programme, noting it aims to back the government's commitment to institutional reforms. The measures involve tax system improvements, revenue increases, and promotion of fiscal discipline, while also enhancing digitalisation and private sector development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025