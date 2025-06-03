Tech Stocks Propel U.S. Indices Amid Trade Talks Uncertainty

On Tuesday, U.S. stock indexes climbed, fueled by a surge in Nvidia and other chipmakers, while investors anxiously awaited forthcoming negotiations to elucidate Washington's tariff strategies.

According to the White House, President Donald Trump is set to confer with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, days after Trump accused China of breaching a trade agreement regarding tariffs. A self-imposed deadline looms as the Trump administration solicits proposals from trading partners to revitalize discussions before the end of the five-week period.

In economic signals, a Labor Department report released Wednesday indicated increased job openings in April, but concurrent layoffs suggest a decelerating labor market. Additionally, data shows a steep 3.7% decline in factory orders, revealing the economic ripple effects of fluctuating U.S-China trade relations.

