Iran Stands Firm: Khamenei Rejects U.S. Nuclear Proposal

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei rejected a U.S. nuclear deal, emphasizing the importance of uranium enrichment for Iran's national interests. He criticized the U.S. proposal as a non-starter, arguing it doesn't address Tehran's goals despite Iran's claim of seeking nuclear tech for peaceful purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:51 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared on Wednesday that a U.S. proposal for a nuclear agreement was counter to Tehran's national interests. He reaffirmed that the country would not cease its uranium enrichment activities.

The uranium enrichment issue has become a major point of contention in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Khamenei, in a speech, emphasized the centrality of enrichment to Iran's nuclear program.

On Monday, an Iranian diplomat conveyed to Reuters that Tehran was set to reject the U.S. offer, deeming it a 'non-starter' that fails to amend Washington's position on uranium enrichment or consider Iran's interests. Tehran insists its nuclear pursuits are for peaceful purposes, denying accusations of weapon development intentions.

