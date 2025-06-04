Iran Stands Firm: Khamenei Rejects U.S. Nuclear Proposal

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared on Wednesday that a U.S. proposal for a nuclear agreement was counter to Tehran's national interests. He reaffirmed that the country would not cease its uranium enrichment activities.

The uranium enrichment issue has become a major point of contention in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Khamenei, in a speech, emphasized the centrality of enrichment to Iran's nuclear program.

On Monday, an Iranian diplomat conveyed to Reuters that Tehran was set to reject the U.S. offer, deeming it a 'non-starter' that fails to amend Washington's position on uranium enrichment or consider Iran's interests. Tehran insists its nuclear pursuits are for peaceful purposes, denying accusations of weapon development intentions.