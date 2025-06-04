Turning Darkness into Light: Cuban Ingenuity Amidst Energy Crisis

As Cuba grapples with its most severe energy crisis in decades, residents like Marylín Álvarez's family find themselves improvising to cope with daily power outages. The Álvarez family, among many others, has turned to innovative solutions to sustain daily life amid crippling fuel shortages and infrastructure failures.

Challenge follows adversity as Cuba's residents manage life without reliable electricity or cooking gas. Álvarez utilizes a charcoal stove during blackouts, while her husband, Ángel Rodríguez, fashions a makeshift TV from an old laptop screen and motorcycle battery to keep entertained. Such creativity underscores their resilience, even when confronted with worsening conditions.

The Cuban government, led by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, recognizes the crisis as a major challenge. Their plans, which include solar installations and generator repairs with international support, have yet to materialize. Meanwhile, citizens find inventive methods to mitigate impacts, such as blacksmith Edinector Vázquez's charcoal stoves, highlighting a nation in search of light amid persistent darkness.

