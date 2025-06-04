Left Menu

Turning Darkness into Light: Cuban Ingenuity Amidst Energy Crisis

In the midst of a debilitating energy crisis, Cuban families like that of Marylín Álvarez find innovative ways to navigate frequent power outages. From makeshift cooking solutions to creative entertainment fixes, they adapt daily life as the island grapples with fuel shortages and infrastructure issues, despite government promises of improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:57 IST
Turning Darkness into Light: Cuban Ingenuity Amidst Energy Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

As Cuba grapples with its most severe energy crisis in decades, residents like Marylín Álvarez's family find themselves improvising to cope with daily power outages. The Álvarez family, among many others, has turned to innovative solutions to sustain daily life amid crippling fuel shortages and infrastructure failures.

Challenge follows adversity as Cuba's residents manage life without reliable electricity or cooking gas. Álvarez utilizes a charcoal stove during blackouts, while her husband, Ángel Rodríguez, fashions a makeshift TV from an old laptop screen and motorcycle battery to keep entertained. Such creativity underscores their resilience, even when confronted with worsening conditions.

The Cuban government, led by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, recognizes the crisis as a major challenge. Their plans, which include solar installations and generator repairs with international support, have yet to materialize. Meanwhile, citizens find inventive methods to mitigate impacts, such as blacksmith Edinector Vázquez's charcoal stoves, highlighting a nation in search of light amid persistent darkness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025