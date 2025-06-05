Chaten Rescue: Sikkim Launches Evacuation Amid Dire Weather

Evacuation efforts for stranded tourists in Chaten commenced today at Sikkim's Pakyong Greenfield Airport. According to an official release, two MI 17 helicopters completed the first operation, airlifting 39 tourists to safety. A Cheetah Helicopter also played a crucial role, safely transporting four more individuals.

The Sikkim government has arranged SNT buses to ferry tourists to Siliguri for further convenience. Additionally, an MI-17 helicopter stands by at Bagdogra for further evacuations. This ensures a robust support system for those in need, emphasizing swift and safe transportation.

To aid North Sikkim's disaster response, two sorties of MI-41 and MI-39 helicopters took off from Pakyong Airport. Nine NDRF personnel were onboard to support ongoing relief efforts. Simultaneously, teams from the Power Department and Airtel worked on restoring essential services, using advanced technologies and portable backups to reach regions cut off by road.

Operations hit a temporary halt due to adverse weather but resumed as conditions improved. Subsequent missions targeted Lachen, a key tourist locality isolated due to heavy rains triggering landslides. Continuous efforts focus on re-linking isolated communities and delivering aid efficiently.

The region witnessed severe rain-induced landslides, mudslides, and flash floods, severely disrupting access. On June 4, military personnel established a footpath to Lachen, reaching 113 tourists who are now slated for evacuation.

Recent operations airlifted 30 tourists, including foreign nationals, on June 3. However, six people remain missing after a landslide struck a military camp in Chatten on June 1, resulting in nine fatalities.

