PM Modi Urges Global Unity on World Environment Day

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the crucial need to preserve the natural balance, highlighting India's longstanding traditions of environmental awareness. In a video message shared on his official X account, PM Modi appealed to the global community to deepen efforts in protecting the planet and meeting environmental challenges head-on.

Emphasizing India's ancient ethos, PM Modi advocated for individual and collective actions to safeguard the planet. He lauded India's proactive measures to minimize plastic usage, an initiative that aligns with this year's global campaign theme to eliminate plastic.

PM Modi expressed satisfaction seeing 'Mission LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment) gaining worldwide momentum, encouraging millions to adopt environment-friendly practices. Rounding off his message, the Prime Minister extended warm wishes to all on World Environment Day, underscoring the role of youth in spearheading a sustainable lifestyle movement.

