Left Menu

CJI Gavai Champions Globalization of India's Arbitration System

Chief Justice BR Gavai advocates for foreign law firms in India to infuse global best practices into its arbitration sector, facilitating India's emergence as an international arbitration hub and enhancing arbitration quality. He underscores ongoing developments in arbitration centers and the potential for technological integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:23 IST
CJI Gavai Champions Globalization of India's Arbitration System
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai emphasized the benefits of allowing foreign law firms into India, suggesting this move will integrate global best practices into India's arbitration sphere. During a conference in London, Gavai highlighted the potential escalation in arbitration quality due to these changes.

Speaking at the International Conference on Arbitrating Indo-UK Disputes, hosted by the Indian Council of Arbitration, Justice Gavai articulated that realizing India's ambition as a leading international arbitration hub requires both access to independent, high-caliber arbitrators and a robust legislative framework.

The Chief Justice detailed India's strides towards becoming an arbitration epicenter, with the establishment of institutions like the Delhi International Arbitration Centre and the India International Arbitration Centre. These centers ensure a professional and impartial arbitration process, aligning with global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025