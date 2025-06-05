CJI Gavai Champions Globalization of India's Arbitration System

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai emphasized the benefits of allowing foreign law firms into India, suggesting this move will integrate global best practices into India's arbitration sphere. During a conference in London, Gavai highlighted the potential escalation in arbitration quality due to these changes.

Speaking at the International Conference on Arbitrating Indo-UK Disputes, hosted by the Indian Council of Arbitration, Justice Gavai articulated that realizing India's ambition as a leading international arbitration hub requires both access to independent, high-caliber arbitrators and a robust legislative framework.

The Chief Justice detailed India's strides towards becoming an arbitration epicenter, with the establishment of institutions like the Delhi International Arbitration Centre and the India International Arbitration Centre. These centers ensure a professional and impartial arbitration process, aligning with global standards.

