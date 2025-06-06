Vice-Chancellor Retracts Order Amid Protests at Kannur University

In response to significant pushback, the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University has rescinded an order establishing a committee to review university events for anti-national content. This decision followed strong objections from university syndicate members and protest actions led by the Students Federation of India (SFI).

On Thursday, tensions heightened outside the university's administrative offices as SFI activists protested with slogans and banners, asserting the campus was an academic institution, not a 'branch'. The protest led to moments of chaos as demonstrators attempted to enter the premises.

The original directive was believed to be politically motivated, stemming from complaints by Sangh Parivar organisations about recent university events. However, following heated discussions, the Vice-Chancellor K K Saju withdrew the order, responding to the widespread criticism and maintaining that strict actions are to be taken against any anti-national activities at future events.