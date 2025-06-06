Devotees Celebrate as CM Yogi Leads Rituals at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Thousands of devotees converged at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, transforming the site into a vibrant hub of spiritual activity. This significant occasion witnessed people from far and wide, including Uttam Kumari Sheluwal from Nepal, expressing devotion to Bhagwan Shri Ram and professing gratitude for the religious leaders facilitating the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated his 53rd birthday with a rite-filled visit to the temple. He observed the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals, orchestrated in accordance with Vedic traditions. During this ceremony, unique idols depicting Lord Ram along with key familial figures and Lord Bajrangbali were consecrated, marking a renewed spiritual vibration among attendees.

Amid the celebration, CM Yogi extended congratulations to Ayodhya residents and Sanatan Dharma followers globally in a heartfelt address. Acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in restoring India's glory in Ayodhya, he paid tribute via ceremonial participation at multiple temples, showcasing solidarity with the trustees and temple officials as prayers resonated across the sacred city.