Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar, the fourth Sangh Pramukh of Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh, on Friday. In a heartfelt tribute shared on social media, Minister Shekhawat described his loss as both personal and collective, recounting his cherished memories with Rolsahabsar and highlighting his impact on public service.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, joined in mourning, sharing his condolences and emphasizing Rolsahabsar's role as a guardian and leader of the Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh. In a post on social media, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari paid her respects by visiting the Sangh Shakti office to honor Rolsahabsar's legacy.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his grief, calling Rolsahabsar a disciplined leader who set a direction for society. Rolsahabsar's contributions as Sangh Pramukh since 1989 are celebrated for fostering social unity and expanding the reach of the Sangh beyond Rajasthan to other Indian states, ensuring his legacy endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)