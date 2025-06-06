Assam's Flood Crisis: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Desperation

In Assam's Morigaon district, floodwaters show minor signs of receding, yet the region remains deeply impacted, with 117 villages still submerged as of Friday. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reports over 5.60 lakh individuals across 19 districts have been affected by the persistent deluge.

The situation reached a critical juncture in Sribhumi district, where homes and businesses were engulfed, significantly disrupting daily life. Reports from Baatgram illustrate the severity, with residents forced onto roads as the area battles rising water levels.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, renowned for its one-horned rhinoceroses, faces a dire scenario with 60% of its area, including anti-poaching camps, submerged. Concerns mount as floodwaters infiltrate via rivers like the Brahmaputra, threatening both wildlife habitats and conservation efforts.

Tragically, 12 lives have been claimed by the floods, with landslides causing five additional fatalities. Recent flood-related drownings include two children among the six who perished on Tuesday. Areas like Hailakandi and Sribhumi are among the hardest hit.

An astounding 1,506 villages under 69 revenue circles are underwater, affecting 14,739.33 hectares of crops. Relief efforts are strained as over 2.57 lakh people seek refuge in 511 camps. Livestock is also impacted, exacerbating the crisis for already struggling rural communities.

Rescue operations by NDRF, SDRF, and other emergency services continue, providing critical aid as 863 individuals were pulled from danger on Tuesday alone. The operation underscores the severity and scope of this natural disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)