Tejashwi Yadav Honors Fallen Hero Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, paid tribute to the family of Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh on Sunday, recognizing his supreme sacrifice for the nation during Operation Sindoor. Tejashwi expressed deep admiration for Singh's bravery while addressing media in Patna.

Saying that the sacrifice of the soldier will never be forgotten, Yadav assured the family of comprehensive support from the state. The soldier, originally from Chausa, succumbed to injuries sustained in battle despite fighting valiantly.

The Indian Army, on Saturday, also honored Singh for his courageous role, with the WhiteKnightCorps posting a heartfelt tribute. Operation Sindoor, which dismantled nine significant terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK, was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)