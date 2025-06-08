Sikkim's Swift Aerial Evacuation Amid Severe Flooding

The Sikkim government has initiated a critical helicopter sortie for the air evacuation of stranded locals, tourist taxi drivers, and government officials in the Chaten area. This response is part of extensive relief and evacuation measures as adverse weather conditions continue to impede road connectivity.

Starting early at Pakyong Greenfield Airport, the first sortie targeted Chaten to commence evacuations, highlighting the state government's dedication to safeguarding its citizens amid these crises.

In North Sikkim, rescue operations persist following recent floods. On Friday, authorities triumphantly evacuated all trapped tourists from Chaten, one of the regions hit hardest by landslides and flash floods. Mangan District Collector Anant Jain praised the seamless coordination between district administration, military personnel, and local forces. Thursday saw IAF helicopters collecting the remaining tourists, facilitated by improved weather.

Collaborative efforts between the NDRF, Indian Army, ITBP, BRO, and district officials are ongoing, revealing a commitment to protecting those affected. From Lachung and Lachen, over 1,600 tourists were transported via land, overcoming treacherous landscapes and weather challenges.

Heavy rainfall over recent days resulted in multiple natural calamities statewide. Despite this, a coordinated response continues, underscoring the resilience and determination of all involved.

