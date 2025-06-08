Left Menu

Sikkim's Swift Aerial Evacuation Amid Severe Flooding

The Sikkim government has launched a helicopter airlift operation for stranded locals and tourists in Chaten amid severe floods. The initiative underscores ongoing relief efforts spurred by landslides and flash floods, with support from military and local agencies ensuring safety and evacuation of affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:12 IST
Sikkim's Swift Aerial Evacuation Amid Severe Flooding
State government rescues stranded locals, tourists, and taxi drivers in Chaten (Photo/ Sikkim IPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim government has initiated a critical helicopter sortie for the air evacuation of stranded locals, tourist taxi drivers, and government officials in the Chaten area. This response is part of extensive relief and evacuation measures as adverse weather conditions continue to impede road connectivity.

Starting early at Pakyong Greenfield Airport, the first sortie targeted Chaten to commence evacuations, highlighting the state government's dedication to safeguarding its citizens amid these crises.

In North Sikkim, rescue operations persist following recent floods. On Friday, authorities triumphantly evacuated all trapped tourists from Chaten, one of the regions hit hardest by landslides and flash floods. Mangan District Collector Anant Jain praised the seamless coordination between district administration, military personnel, and local forces. Thursday saw IAF helicopters collecting the remaining tourists, facilitated by improved weather.

Collaborative efforts between the NDRF, Indian Army, ITBP, BRO, and district officials are ongoing, revealing a commitment to protecting those affected. From Lachung and Lachen, over 1,600 tourists were transported via land, overcoming treacherous landscapes and weather challenges.

Heavy rainfall over recent days resulted in multiple natural calamities statewide. Despite this, a coordinated response continues, underscoring the resilience and determination of all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

 India
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025