Tripura's Agricultural Renaissance: Doubling Farmer Incomes

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that farmer income in the state has doubled from Rs 6,580 in 2016 to Rs 13,590 in 2024. The government emphasizes farmer welfare to boost the rural economy, supported by significant financial aid and outreach initiatives. Tea estate rehabilitation is also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:35 IST
In a significant announcement, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared on Sunday that farmer income in the state has doubled over the past eight years, attributed to strategic governmental efforts.

Speaking at a program in West Tripura's Tufanialunga tea estate, he stated that incomes rose from Rs 6,580 in 2016 to Rs 13,590 in 2024. The northeastern state boasts 4.74 lakh farmers who are benefiting from the state's initiatives.

The CM highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of doubling farmer incomes was achieved in Tripura, with Rs 2,272 crore in support from the Centre under PM Kishan and other schemes. A national outreach programme, Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, led by Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, aims to reach 1.72 lakh farmers, enhancing agricultural productivity. Additionally, efforts are being made to rejuvenate defunct tea estates, moving them to worker-run cooperatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

