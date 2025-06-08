Kathua Waterfront: A New Era of Urban Transformation

In a groundbreaking move, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled the Kathua Waterfront on Sunday, marking it as a cornerstone for the area's urban renewal. The 1,200-metre development along the Kathua Canal is poised to redefine the city's landscape, simultaneously boosting the local economy and social fabric.

During the inauguration, LG Sinha highlighted the project's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blueprint for urban transformation. As a blend of development and cultural preservation, the waterfront offers walking, skating, and cycling tracks, a yoga spot, and space for 15 eateries. This multifunctional space aims to improve quality of life significantly.

Beyond recreation, the Kathua Waterfront has bolstered local employment, creating 150 jobs with a notable emphasis on women's empowerment. As the initiative emboldens the city's spirit, LG Sinha urged other cities to aspire for smart and responsible citizen-driven improvements. He also inaugurated an Integrated Command and Control Centre, enhancing civic management, and launched a bicycle rally to celebrate the event.