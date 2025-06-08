Empowerment in Action: India's Women-Led Development Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spotlighted the pivotal role women play in India's quest for development, emphasizing the government's commitment to women-led growth over the past 11 years. Modi stated that women are no longer just beneficiaries but active contributors and leaders in various fields, reshaping the nation's future.

The Prime Minister praised government initiatives that have redefined women's empowerment, including Swachh Bharat for dignity, Jan Dhan accounts for financial inclusion, and the Ujjwala Yojana for smoke-free kitchens. These programs, alongside MUDRA loans for entrepreneurship and the provision of housing in women's names under the PM Awas Yojana, mark significant strides in elevating women's status.

The achievements of women across sectors like science, education, and business are highlighted in a government-released book, marking the BJP-led NDA's 11 years in power. The book celebrates key schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, underlining a shift from women's development to women-led development and a broader societal transformation.

