Axis Max Life Declares Impressive ₹2,135 Crore Bonus for FY24-25

Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. announced a participating bonus of ₹2,135 crore for FY24-25, marking its 23rd consecutive annual bonus. With a growing PAR Fund and multiple bonus options, the company continues to deliver value to more than 21 lakh policyholders through innovative life insurance solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, June 9, 2025: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. has declared a participating bonus of ₹2,135 crore for eligible policyholders in the fiscal year 2024-25. This announcement marks the company's 23rd consecutive annual bonus, with a cumulative total of ₹15,847 crore over 23 years.

The bonus is set to enhance the corpus for over 21 lakh policyholders beginning July 2025. Axis Max Life's disciplined investment strategy and fund management have grown its PAR Fund from ₹67,722 crore in FY24 to ₹74,119 crore in FY25, signaling a compound annual growth rate of approximately 19% over the past decade.

Offering a range of bonus options and products like the Smart Wealth Income Plan, Axis Max Life strives to provide flexible insurance solutions. As a joint venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited, it remains dedicated to providing comprehensive protection and long-term savings through a customer-centric approach.

