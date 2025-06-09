Axis Max Life Declares Impressive ₹2,135 Crore Bonus for FY24-25

New Delhi, June 9, 2025: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. has declared a participating bonus of ₹2,135 crore for eligible policyholders in the fiscal year 2024-25. This announcement marks the company's 23rd consecutive annual bonus, with a cumulative total of ₹15,847 crore over 23 years.

The bonus is set to enhance the corpus for over 21 lakh policyholders beginning July 2025. Axis Max Life's disciplined investment strategy and fund management have grown its PAR Fund from ₹67,722 crore in FY24 to ₹74,119 crore in FY25, signaling a compound annual growth rate of approximately 19% over the past decade.

Offering a range of bonus options and products like the Smart Wealth Income Plan, Axis Max Life strives to provide flexible insurance solutions. As a joint venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited, it remains dedicated to providing comprehensive protection and long-term savings through a customer-centric approach.