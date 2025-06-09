Left Menu

Major Stake Shuffle: Wipro Promoter Shares Exchanged

Shares of Wipro, a leading Indian IT company, experienced a notable exchange among its promoter group entities. About 1.93% of its equity, valued at Rs 5,057 crore, shifted hands through open market transactions, impacting the company's stock value positively on both the BSE and NSE.

In a significant market move, the promoters of Wipro collectively exchanged approximately 20.23 crore shares, equating to a 1.93% stake in the company. The shift, occurring during Monday's trading session, has been valued at Rs 5,057 crore.

As a result of this transaction, Wipro's stock saw a positive uptick, closing 1.09% higher on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at Rs 251.30, and a 1.26% rise on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Rs 251.72 apiece.

Promoter entity Azim Premji Trust spearheaded the move by selling these shares, while Premji Invest and its affiliate Prazim Trading and Investment, alongside Hasham Traders and Prazim Traders, acquired the stake, maintaining cohesion within the promoter group entities.

