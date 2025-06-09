Punjab's Farming Revolution: Cotton Boom and Maize Shift

The Punjab Agriculture Minister, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, announced a notable 20% increase in cotton cultivation this year, with the area under the crop expanding to 2.98 lakh acres compared to 2.49 lakh acres last year.

Key districts like Fazilka, Mansa, Bathinda, and Sri Muktsar Sahib lead in this agricultural boom. To further support farmers, the state's government is offering a substantial 33% subsidy on cotton seeds, and over 49,000 farmers have registered online to benefit from this scheme.

The state also encourages a shift from paddy to maize under a pilot project, offering Rs 17,500 incentive per hectare across six districts. Additionally, the appointment of 200 'kisan mitras' aims to assist and motivate farmers in these transformative agricultural practices.

