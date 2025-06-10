Fire Erupts in Dwarka Apartment, Rescue Operations Underway

In Dwarka, Delhi, a fire erupted in a sixth-floor apartment on Tuesday, potentially trapping two to three individuals. Delhi Fire Services received an alert at 10:01 am, swiftly dispatching eight fire tenders to the location to commence rescue and firefighting operations immediately.

Fire officials have reported no confirmed injuries, while efforts persist to extinguish the flames. Concurrently, a separate incident at Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro station led to operational delays for the Delhi Metro's Pink Line after smoke was detected in a technical room.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported regulated train services on its Pink Line. Anuj Dayal of DMRC assured that smoke dissipation efforts were successful with fire service assistance, as workers strive to restore signalling in the affected sections.