Fire Erupts in Dwarka Apartment, Rescue Operations Underway

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a Dwarka apartment in Delhi, trapping two to three people. Fire services promptly responded, dispatching eight tenders. Affected individuals' safety is prioritized as fire officials continue operations. Meanwhile, a smoke incident at Trilokpuri Metro disrupted Delhi's Pink Line operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Dwarka, Delhi, a fire erupted in a sixth-floor apartment on Tuesday, potentially trapping two to three individuals. Delhi Fire Services received an alert at 10:01 am, swiftly dispatching eight fire tenders to the location to commence rescue and firefighting operations immediately.

Fire officials have reported no confirmed injuries, while efforts persist to extinguish the flames. Concurrently, a separate incident at Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro station led to operational delays for the Delhi Metro's Pink Line after smoke was detected in a technical room.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported regulated train services on its Pink Line. Anuj Dayal of DMRC assured that smoke dissipation efforts were successful with fire service assistance, as workers strive to restore signalling in the affected sections.

