Rolls-Royce SMR Selected For UK's First Small Modular Reactors

In a significant move towards sustainable energy, Britain has tapped Rolls-Royce SMR to build its inaugural small modular nuclear reactors. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to hasten the decarbonisation of the country's power network by the mid-2030s.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) have been championed by successive British governments as a cost-effective alternative to traditional nuclear power plants, which are plagued by high upfront costs and planning delays. The government recently announced a commitment of over 2.5 billion pounds to support the SMR programme.

An official partnership will be formed between Rolls-Royce SMR and the state-owned Great British Energy once regulatory approvals are secured. Named as the preferred bidder after a competitive two-year process, Rolls-Royce SMR is poised to enter a significant multi-billion-pound technology contract. The engineer behind the venture, Rolls-Royce, is renowned for its role in powering the UK's nuclear submarines.

