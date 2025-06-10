Left Menu

Rolls-Royce SMR Selected For UK's First Small Modular Reactors

The UK has chosen Rolls-Royce SMR to construct its first small modular reactors, aiming to accelerate power network decarbonisation by the mid-2030s. The project, backed by 2.5 billion pounds, highlights SMRs' potential in avoiding costs and delays of traditional nuclear plants. Rolls-Royce SMR, competing for a major technology contract, will partner with Great British Energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:04 IST
Rolls-Royce SMR Selected For UK's First Small Modular Reactors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards sustainable energy, Britain has tapped Rolls-Royce SMR to build its inaugural small modular nuclear reactors. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to hasten the decarbonisation of the country's power network by the mid-2030s.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) have been championed by successive British governments as a cost-effective alternative to traditional nuclear power plants, which are plagued by high upfront costs and planning delays. The government recently announced a commitment of over 2.5 billion pounds to support the SMR programme.

An official partnership will be formed between Rolls-Royce SMR and the state-owned Great British Energy once regulatory approvals are secured. Named as the preferred bidder after a competitive two-year process, Rolls-Royce SMR is poised to enter a significant multi-billion-pound technology contract. The engineer behind the venture, Rolls-Royce, is renowned for its role in powering the UK's nuclear submarines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025