Rolls-Royce SMR Selected For UK's First Small Modular Reactors
The UK has chosen Rolls-Royce SMR to construct its first small modular reactors, aiming to accelerate power network decarbonisation by the mid-2030s. The project, backed by 2.5 billion pounds, highlights SMRs' potential in avoiding costs and delays of traditional nuclear plants. Rolls-Royce SMR, competing for a major technology contract, will partner with Great British Energy.
In a significant move towards sustainable energy, Britain has tapped Rolls-Royce SMR to build its inaugural small modular nuclear reactors. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to hasten the decarbonisation of the country's power network by the mid-2030s.
Small modular reactors (SMRs) have been championed by successive British governments as a cost-effective alternative to traditional nuclear power plants, which are plagued by high upfront costs and planning delays. The government recently announced a commitment of over 2.5 billion pounds to support the SMR programme.
An official partnership will be formed between Rolls-Royce SMR and the state-owned Great British Energy once regulatory approvals are secured. Named as the preferred bidder after a competitive two-year process, Rolls-Royce SMR is poised to enter a significant multi-billion-pound technology contract. The engineer behind the venture, Rolls-Royce, is renowned for its role in powering the UK's nuclear submarines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAEA Opens Historic Conference to Strengthen Global Nuclear Power Dialogue
Pakistan Marks 27 Years as a Nuclear Power on Youm-e-Takbeer
PMML Rallies Across Pakistan: Celebrating Nuclear Power and Military Support
Meta's Nuclear Power Play: Fueling AI and Computing Needs
IAEA Completes First Safety Review of El Salvador’s Nuclear Power Plant Plans