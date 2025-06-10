Left Menu

Haryana Advances with India's First Ultra-Supercritical Thermal Power Project

The 800-MW ultra-supercritical modern thermal power unit at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant is progressing steadily, with key milestones achieved. Chairman Sanjeev Kaushal and BHEL officials expect the project, worth Rs 8,470 crore, to be commercially commissioned by March 2029. Environmental commitments are also being prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:07 IST
Haryana Advances with India's First Ultra-Supercritical Thermal Power Project
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's ambitious 800-MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project is making significant strides, according to recent assessments. Chairman Sanjeev Kaushal affirmed that the thermal plant at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram is steadily advancing, having met several construction milestones on its path to becoming operational.

In a high-level review meeting, Sanjeev Kaushal and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) executives conveyed confidence in finishing essential civil and structural tasks by mid-year next year. The unit's boiler light-up, a pivotal moment, is slated for August 2028, targeting commercial commissioning by March 2029.

Valued at Rs 8,470 crore, this new power unit integrates cutting-edge ultra-supercritical technology and promises environmental benefits. BHEL has engaged in rigorous preparations, securing vital temporary electricity connections and expanding green initiatives, while Sanjeev Kaushal confirmed ongoing land acquisition for the project's further development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025