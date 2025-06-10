Haryana Advances with India's First Ultra-Supercritical Thermal Power Project
The 800-MW ultra-supercritical modern thermal power unit at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant is progressing steadily, with key milestones achieved. Chairman Sanjeev Kaushal and BHEL officials expect the project, worth Rs 8,470 crore, to be commercially commissioned by March 2029. Environmental commitments are also being prioritized.
- Country:
- India
Haryana's ambitious 800-MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project is making significant strides, according to recent assessments. Chairman Sanjeev Kaushal affirmed that the thermal plant at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram is steadily advancing, having met several construction milestones on its path to becoming operational.
In a high-level review meeting, Sanjeev Kaushal and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) executives conveyed confidence in finishing essential civil and structural tasks by mid-year next year. The unit's boiler light-up, a pivotal moment, is slated for August 2028, targeting commercial commissioning by March 2029.
Valued at Rs 8,470 crore, this new power unit integrates cutting-edge ultra-supercritical technology and promises environmental benefits. BHEL has engaged in rigorous preparations, securing vital temporary electricity connections and expanding green initiatives, while Sanjeev Kaushal confirmed ongoing land acquisition for the project's further development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Lays Foundation for Cancer Patient Facility in Nagpur, Celebrates Healthcare Milestones
MAHE's Celebratory Convocation: Marking Milestones in Academic Excellence
Entertainment Buzz: Box Office Records, Pardons, and Music Milestones
AfDB’s 2025 Annual Meetings Open with Historic Milestones and Leadership Tribute
Nail-Biting Victories and Notable Milestones in Sports