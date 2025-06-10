Left Menu

HDFC Life Marks 25 Years with Record Rs. 4102 crore Bonus Announcement

HDFC Life announced a record high bonus of Rs. 4102 crore on participating policies during its 25th-year celebrations, benefiting over 21.90 lakh policyholders. The bonus reflects the company's consistent growth and commitment to providing value, with a focus on securing policyholders' financial futures.

Updated: 10-06-2025 18:00 IST
In a landmark move, HDFC Life, a leading life insurer in India, has announced its highest ever bonus of Rs. 4102 crore. This announcement came during the company's Board Meeting on April 17, 2025, coinciding with its 25th anniversary.

This substantial bonus will benefit over 21.90 lakh policyholders, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. A total of Rs. 3232 crore will be distributed in the current financial year as survival or maturity payouts, while the remaining will be accrued for future policy benefits.

Eshwari Murugan, the Appointed Actuary at HDFC Life, expressed her delight over this achievement, emphasizing the company's commitment to offering loyalty rewards and securing customers' financial futures. She noted that the bonuses, which have approximately doubled every four years, underscore the company's consistent performance and vision for 'Insurance for All by 2047.'

