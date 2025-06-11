Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Strategic Divestment in Nazara Technologies

In a strategic move, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has cut the Estate's stake in Nazara Technologies to just 3.6%. This decision comes after selling 1.4% worth of shares, totaling over 12 lakh shares, from the gaming firm. The transactions took place earlier this month, according to regulatory documents.

Previously, from June 2nd to 6th, Jhunjhunwala had already divested 1.98% of Nazara's total share capital by offloading 17.38 lakh shares. This decisive action has seen the Jhunjhunwala Estate reduce its ownership in the company by half, a move closely watched by market analysts.

Without revealing the sale price, the filings highlight that the shares were trading at Rs 1,273.50 on the BSE, showing a slight rise. The reduction in stake marks a notable shift in shareholding for the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio.