Left Menu

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Strategic Divestment in Nazara Technologies

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has significantly reduced the Estate's shareholding in Nazara Technologies to 3.6% through a series of open market sales. This reduction follows the sale of over 29 lakh shares in early June 2025, as detailed in a regulatory filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has cut the Estate's stake in Nazara Technologies to just 3.6%. This decision comes after selling 1.4% worth of shares, totaling over 12 lakh shares, from the gaming firm. The transactions took place earlier this month, according to regulatory documents.

Previously, from June 2nd to 6th, Jhunjhunwala had already divested 1.98% of Nazara's total share capital by offloading 17.38 lakh shares. This decisive action has seen the Jhunjhunwala Estate reduce its ownership in the company by half, a move closely watched by market analysts.

Without revealing the sale price, the filings highlight that the shares were trading at Rs 1,273.50 on the BSE, showing a slight rise. The reduction in stake marks a notable shift in shareholding for the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025