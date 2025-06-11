India Leads Global Surge in Social Protection Coverage

India has witnessed the creation of over 7.5 crore jobs in the formal sector over the past seven years, as reported by Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya. Speaking at the 113th International Labour Conference, he emphasized India's efforts in building a dynamic education-to-employment system.

Highlighting digital advancements, Mandaviya pointed to platforms like the National Career Service, aiding in global job demand aggregation and facilitating international labor mobility. He underscored the Modi Government's initiatives in digital public infrastructure and social welfare schemes.

India's social protection coverage surged from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025, recognized by the ILO. This vast expansion in coverage boosts India's global engagements, particularly in social security agreements with developed nations, enhancing labor negotiations and offering social protection portability for overseas professionals.

