Supreme Court Grants Bail in Controversial Religious Conversion Case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a man from Uttarakhand, booked for religious conversion and cheating. The Court observed the state cannot object to the man's inter-faith marriage, conducted with parental consent. Despite the ongoing criminal proceedings, the couple is free to reside together.

Updated: 11-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:26 IST
Supreme Court Grants Bail in Controversial Religious Conversion Case
Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a significant judicial decision, the Supreme Court recently provided bail to a Uttarakhand resident embroiled in a contentious religious conversion charge. The man faced legal challenges under The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018, and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023 for allegedly deceiving his wife, belonging to a different faith, through marriage.

Presided over by Justices B V Navarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, the bench underscored that the state government of Uttarakhand had no legitimate grounds to contest the inter-faith marriage. The union, endorsed by the families of both individuals, had nevertheless sparked objections, leading to the man's arrest and subsequent detention.

After enduring six months in custody, the Supreme Court intervened on May 19, directing immediate bail. Additionally, the court affirmed that ongoing criminal proceedings would not hinder the couple's cohabitation. This decision overturned an earlier rejection of bail by the Uttarakhand High Court, directing the trial court to proceed with the release.

Latest News

