Revolutionizing Onboarding: Cashfree Payments Launches AI-Powered Video KYC

Cashfree Payments unveils an AI-driven Video KYC solution aimed at facilitating seamless digital onboarding for NBFCs and other financial entities across India. The platform, compliant with RBI guidelines, offers enhanced fraud detection and user-friendly interfaces to minimize drop-offs and boost user conversions by up to 80%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:57 IST
Revolutionizing Onboarding: Cashfree Payments Launches AI-Powered Video KYC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cashfree Payments has introduced a groundbreaking AI-powered Video KYC solution designed to streamline digital onboarding for financial institutions across India. Complying with Reserve Bank of India guidelines, the platform is set to significantly enhance user conversion rates by offering fast, secure, and seamless customer onboarding through its innovative technology.

As fraud and operational inefficiencies plague manual KYC processes, Cashfree's Video KYC emerges as a solution, integrating smart queue management and real-time AI checks, such as deepfake detection and document verification. The mobile-first tool supports a variety of devices and languages, enabling financial inclusion even in low-bandwidth, remote regions.

With robust AI-based fraud detection, Cashfree's Video KYC assures compliance while prioritizing user experience. The platform's ability to handle over 200 calls daily per agent revolutionizes onboarding, positioning Cashfree Payments as a leader in India's financial technology sector.

