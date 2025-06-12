India's Gender Gap: A Step Back in Global Ranking

In a recent release of the Global Gender Gap Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum, India has seen a decline in its ranking, placing 131st out of 148 countries. This marks a slip from its previous position at 129. Despite an improvement in economic participation, India's overall gender parity score remains at 64.1%, indicating challenges in other areas such as political empowerment.

The Global Gender Gap Index measures parity across four dimensions: Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment, Health and Survival, and Political Empowerment. Although India showed positive shifts in economic participation and educational attainment, advancements were overshadowed by a drop in political empowerment, affecting its overall standing.

The report underscores broader regional trends, highlighting Bangladesh as a top performer in South Asia. Despite global progress, significant structural barriers persist, leaving full gender parity a distant goal. The findings suggest that more decisive action is needed to bridge the gender gap and harness economic resilience.