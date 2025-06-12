Left Menu

India's Gender Gap: A Step Back in Global Ranking

India ranks 131 out of 148 in the 2025 Global Gender Gap Report, showing a decline from the previous year. With a gender parity score of 64.1%, notable improvements in economic participation are overshadowed by decreases in political empowerment. The report highlights regional and global disparities in gender equality progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:10 IST
India's Gender Gap: A Step Back in Global Ranking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent release of the Global Gender Gap Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum, India has seen a decline in its ranking, placing 131st out of 148 countries. This marks a slip from its previous position at 129. Despite an improvement in economic participation, India's overall gender parity score remains at 64.1%, indicating challenges in other areas such as political empowerment.

The Global Gender Gap Index measures parity across four dimensions: Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment, Health and Survival, and Political Empowerment. Although India showed positive shifts in economic participation and educational attainment, advancements were overshadowed by a drop in political empowerment, affecting its overall standing.

The report underscores broader regional trends, highlighting Bangladesh as a top performer in South Asia. Despite global progress, significant structural barriers persist, leaving full gender parity a distant goal. The findings suggest that more decisive action is needed to bridge the gender gap and harness economic resilience.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025