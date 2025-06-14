Middle East Tensions Ignite Oil Price Surge

Friday witnessed a significant surge in oil prices, closing 7% higher, as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran triggered fears of major disruptions to Middle East oil exports.

Brent crude settled at $74.23 per barrel while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate closed at $72.98. This steep rise marked the largest intraday jump since 2022, recalling volatility seen during the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

With Iran promising retaliation and Israel targeting strategic facilities, global markets are on edge, particularly given the potential impacts on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for nearly a fifth of the world's oil supply.