Sikh Leaders Condemn Violent Protests Ahead of G7 Summit

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa denounces pro-Khalistan protestors' actions ahead of the G7 Summit in Canada, urging global Sikh communities to speak out against such violence. Sirsa emphasizes that their actions damage the Sikh image worldwide, while crediting Prime Minister Modi for supporting Sikh interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:39 IST
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of pro-Khalistan demonstrations leading up to the G7 Summit in Canada, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has strongly condemned these protests, urging Sikhs around the globe to vocalize opposition to such "violent" activities. Sirsa highlighted the damaging impact these protests have on the global perception of the Sikh community, emphasizing that the protestors' actions, under the guise of opposing India, harm Sikhs on the international stage.

Speaking on the matter, Sirsa articulated concerns about the detrimental narratives being crafted, comparing the manipulation of Sikh youth to ISIS influences. He stressed that while these protestors claim to represent political dissent, they inadvertently paint the global Sikh image in a negative light. He called on Sikhs abroad to stand up against individuals who are, as he put it, "portraying your children as Taliban," warning of the global hate this could incite against the community.

Meanwhile, Sirsa praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his committed engagement with Sikh interests over the past 11 years, highlighting initiatives like celebrating historical Sikh days and ensuring justice for the 1984 Sikh massacre victims. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also criticized the protestors, linking their activities to Pakistan-based funding. Puri advised not to take them seriously as PM Modi prepares to engage in the upcoming G7 Summit in Canada, marking his sixth consecutive participation in the esteemed forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

