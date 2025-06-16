Left Menu

Uttarakhand Urges Boost for Hydroelectric Projects and Urban Housing

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with Union Energy and Housing Minister Manohar Lal to seek funding for hydroelectric and urban projects. The proposals include automated power lines, pump storage ventures, and improved loan systems for housing. Extension of RRTS to Haridwar was also requested to enhance urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:23 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Energy and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal. (Photo/UttarakhandCMO) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Energy and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal to discuss special assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and the progression of hydroelectric projects in the state. Dhami pushed for an automated power grid in the Rishikesh-Haridwar area alongside a viability gap fund of Rs 4,000 crore aimed at developing hydroelectric facilities in the Kumaon and Upper Yamuna regions.

Further requests included Rs 3,800 crore for pump storage project developments in challenging terrains, intending to boost energy production and promote local advancement. Dhami also sought approval of Pitkul's two key projects under the Power System Development Fund, advocating for a 100% grant of Rs 1007.82 crore for these initiatives.

Drawing attention to the practical issues within the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) guidelines, Dhami highlighted the complication of lump sum central grants affecting cash flow for private-public partnership initiatives. He suggested implementing the phased assistance model on private lands and urged for precise directives to banks and financial institutes to facilitate loans for EWS beneficiaries.

Additionally, Dhami urged for the extension of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) beyond Modipuram Meerut Marg to Haridwar, intending to alleviate traffic woes and further state urbanization and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

