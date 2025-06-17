Global Markets Roiled by Middle East Conflict and Central Bank Moves

Global markets are experiencing significant volatility as the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its fifth day, leading to fluctuations in oil prices and stock values. The Bank of Japan's recent decision to moderate the reduction in bond purchases next year adds to market unpredictability.

The yen exhibited erratic behavior, stabilizing at 144.80 against the dollar, as the market anticipates remarks from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda. The ongoing Middle Eastern tension has driven investors towards traditional safe-haven assets, causing shifts in U.S. Treasury yields and stabilizing gold prices.

Meanwhile, MSCI's index showed slight gains for Asia-Pacific shares, while traders reacted cautiously to the escalating air conflict in the Middle East. The prospect of U.S. military involvement in Iran, indicated by President Trump's early G7 departure, further intensified market anxieties, affecting global stock and oil futures.

