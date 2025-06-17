Left Menu

Global Markets Roiled by Middle East Conflict and Central Bank Moves

The escalation of conflict between Israel and Iran has unsettled global markets, causing oil prices to rise and stocks to waver. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan's decision to ease the pace of bond tapering has led to choppy trading in the yen. Investors turn to safe-haven assets amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:04 IST
Global Markets Roiled by Middle East Conflict and Central Bank Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets are experiencing significant volatility as the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its fifth day, leading to fluctuations in oil prices and stock values. The Bank of Japan's recent decision to moderate the reduction in bond purchases next year adds to market unpredictability.

The yen exhibited erratic behavior, stabilizing at 144.80 against the dollar, as the market anticipates remarks from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda. The ongoing Middle Eastern tension has driven investors towards traditional safe-haven assets, causing shifts in U.S. Treasury yields and stabilizing gold prices.

Meanwhile, MSCI's index showed slight gains for Asia-Pacific shares, while traders reacted cautiously to the escalating air conflict in the Middle East. The prospect of U.S. military involvement in Iran, indicated by President Trump's early G7 departure, further intensified market anxieties, affecting global stock and oil futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025