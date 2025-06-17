Assam CM Unveils Rs 110 Crore Development Projects in Lakhimpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has inaugurated and initiated a series of development projects in Lakhimpur district, amounting to approximately Rs 110 crore. During his visit to the district on Monday, Sarma highlighted the recent development strides Lakhimpur has made.

The projects include the new office for the Chief Executive Officer of the Lakhimpur Zilla Parishad at Borimuri, built for Rs four crore, and the Akshaya Patra Foundation's centralised community kitchen in Bebejia Kumartup, Azad, estimated at Rs 26 crore. He conducted the bhoomi pujan for an eco-park in North Lakhimpur, planned on 16 bighas for Rs 4.25 crore, and the North Lakhimpur Urban Water Supply Scheme's second phase, worth Rs 65 crore.

CM Sarma also unveiled new facilities at the Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science, including a vocational training institute and an indoor stadium, costing Rs 10.7 crore. At a public gathering in North Lakhimpur, he reiterated the government's commitment to advancing the district's development. Highlighting further projects, Sarma cited the upcoming Subansiri River bridge, vital for connecting Lakhimpur and neighboring regions.

The Chief Minister noted ongoing projects such as a stadium, a bus terminal, a library, a bypass, and educational institutions are reshaping Lakhimpur's civic profile. He commended the efforts of local MLA Manab Deka and mentioned the eco-park project using the Miyawaki technique and ensuring clean water supply through the Subansiri River.

Later, CM Sarma visited Jonai MLA Bhubon Pegu's residence to extend condolences following a recent family bereavement, marking the day with a poignant gesture of solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)