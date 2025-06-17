Rajasthan Welcomes First Wave of Hajj Pilgrims in 2025 Arrival

Returning Hajj pilgrims were welcomed home warmly in Rajasthan as the first of several flights touched down at Jaipur's Sanganer International Airport. The flight from Jeddah carried 164 pilgrims, equally split between men and women, marking the commencement of the return journey for those who undertook the sacred pilgrimage.

Officials, Rajasthan State Hajj Committee members, and family members greeted the travelers, who are the first of many to return by June 29 on a series of 17 flights. Each aircraft accommodates up to 165 passengers. Several pilgrims, such as Fattu Khan from Alwar, lauded the excellent arrangements and comfort during the journey, crediting effective air conditioning for ease despite the region's infamous heat.

Adding to the sentiments, another pilgrim expressed joy in the seamless experience facilitated by accommodating amenities. However, spiritual duties remained top priority, as reports surfaced of prayers for peace amid escalating Iran-Israel conflicts. Notably, a Saudia Airlines aircraft en route from Jeddah experienced technical issues upon landing in Lucknow, but prompt action ensured passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)