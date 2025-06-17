Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: A Key Trade Artery Under Threat

Israeli forces have initiated a series of strikes on Iranian targets, alleging threats from Tehran's nuclear ambitions. This military action comes amid accusations and denials from both countries regarding intentions over nuclear weaponry.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains in the spotlight as tensions escalate. Situated between Oman and Iran, the strait is vital for global oil transit, with approximately 17.8 million to 20.8 million barrels passing through daily. A potential closure by Iran could disrupt trade and spike global oil prices.

Historically, this narrow waterway has been a focal point of geopolitical tensions, with incidents like the 1980s Tanker War and more recent escalations. The U.S. Fifth Fleet continues its presence in the area to safeguard commercial shipping routes amid the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)