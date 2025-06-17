Middle East Tensions Ripple Across Wall Street

Wall Street indexes saw a slight decline on Tuesday amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, which have entered their fifth day. This geopolitical conflict has cast a shadow over investor confidence ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision.

The conflict, initiated by Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, threatens to hinder oil exports from the Middle East, an area abundant in resources. As a result, oil prices remain elevated, causing U.S. energy stocks like Chevron and Exxon to rise 2.1% and 1.5% respectively.

Anticipation of the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday adds to market anxiety, with officials expected to hold interest rates steady, while traders factor in rate cuts for the future. This sentiment, coupled with a dip in healthcare stocks and proposed legislative changes to tax credits, has further stirred market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)