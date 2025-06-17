Left Menu

Haryana CM Advocates 'High Octane Drive' to Bolster Law and Order

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini chairs a high-level meeting to strengthen law enforcement and reviews significant gains from excise auctions. He emphasizes stern actions against criminals, boosting police visibility, and prioritizing public safety. Excise auctions yield substantial revenue, marking a successful fiscal strategy for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:13 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the meeting (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial high-level review meeting, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took a firm stand on enhancing the state's law and order situation. Saini directed the Home Department to execute a 'High Octane drive' against criminals, ensuring an active police presence throughout Haryana as his government's top priority.

The session included discussions on a recent murder involving an excise licensee in Kurukshetra. The Chief Minister instructed the Director General of Police to pursue the perpetrators aggressively and improve safety measures for citizens receiving threats. A dedicated helpline, integrated with the existing emergency number, was proposed to streamline threat reporting.

Amidst the deliberations, the Chief Minister also evaluated the ongoing excise auctions, highlighting a remarkable increase in revenue — reaching Rs. 11,054 crore compared to the previous Rs. 5,037 crore. He urged the Excise & Taxation Department to finalize the auction proceedings and ensure full revenue realization, an achievement applauded by the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

