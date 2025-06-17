Haryana CM Advocates 'High Octane Drive' to Bolster Law and Order
In a crucial high-level review meeting, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took a firm stand on enhancing the state's law and order situation. Saini directed the Home Department to execute a 'High Octane drive' against criminals, ensuring an active police presence throughout Haryana as his government's top priority.
The session included discussions on a recent murder involving an excise licensee in Kurukshetra. The Chief Minister instructed the Director General of Police to pursue the perpetrators aggressively and improve safety measures for citizens receiving threats. A dedicated helpline, integrated with the existing emergency number, was proposed to streamline threat reporting.
Amidst the deliberations, the Chief Minister also evaluated the ongoing excise auctions, highlighting a remarkable increase in revenue — reaching Rs. 11,054 crore compared to the previous Rs. 5,037 crore. He urged the Excise & Taxation Department to finalize the auction proceedings and ensure full revenue realization, an achievement applauded by the press.
